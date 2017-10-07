Jefferson Parish officials provide update on Hurricane Nate

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Since August. Jefferson Parish said it has cleaned over 9,100 catch basins in the Parish, kept our 69 pump stations fully manned and operated 180 pumps on a daily basis.

To date, we have cleaned 31,000 catch basins, which is more than we ever have in that time period. As we continue to monitor this storm system, we will have all of our 287 employees in the Drainage Department as well as our other Public Works departments ready for what comes our way.”

Hurricane Nate is expected to bring 3-5 inches of rain over the weekend with the chance for higher rain amounts under the storms bands.

The National Weather Service is forecasting conditions are favorable for this storm to strengthen to a Category 2 hurricane before it makes landfall. Models indicate landfall could be early Sunday along the Louisiana and Mississippi border.

The Town of Grand Isle has issued a mandatory evacuation.

“This a good time to remind residents to start reviewing their storm plans in the event this becomes a hurricane. You want to make sure catch basins around your property are cleaned and storm drains are free of debris,” President Mike Yenni said.

For assistance with drainage issues please contact:

Main Office Number (Yenni Bldg.) – 736-6751

East bank Drainage Complaints – 736-6578

West bank Drainage Complaints – 437-4939

After Hours – 736-6006

Watch FOX 8 Live's continuing coverage.

Related: List of closures, cancellations and evacuations

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.