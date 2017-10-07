Jefferson Parish officials provide update on Hurricane Nate

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Because of the coverage of Hurricane Nate, FOX 8 has moved today's football games our sister station, Bounce TV.more>>
As Hurricane Nate approaches the Gulf Coast, local parishes are beginning to open shelters for those who plan to evacuate.more>>
Residents in the low-lying areas of Hancock County, Mississippi are currently under a mandatory evacuation order beginning at 7 a.m.more>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said the Harrison County sand beach is now under a mandatory evacuation as Hurricane Nate moves closer to South Mississippi.more>>
This is a developing story; check back for more updates.more>>
Hurricane Nate continues to gain strength Saturday morning as the storm moves through the southern Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to make landfall before midnight.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
