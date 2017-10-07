Mandatory evacuation ordered for Venetian Isle, Irish Bayou, Lake Catherine

Orleans Parish officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for Venetian Isle, Irish Bayou, Lake Catherine in Orleans Parish ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Nate.

Nate is now expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall on Saturday.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said conditions are expected to deteriorate Saturday afternoon before the hurricane makes landfall around 8 p.m.

In ordering the evacuation, Landrieu said Nate could bring a storm surge of six to nine feet at high tide, amplifying the impact on the area.

Residents in the evacuation area are ordered to leave by noon Saturday.

Landrieu said first responders from the New Orleans Police Department and the New Orleans Fire Department and over 1,800 Entergy employees are on high alert as Nate approaches.

The worst impact from the storm should come between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m., Landrieu said.

There will be a city-wide curfew in effect from 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

All RTA services will be suspended at 7 p.m. and will not resume until the curfew is lifted.

"This storm should not bring us anything we aren't prepared for," Landrieu said. "But there is nothing we can do if residents don't cooperate."

Citizens are urged to park their cars on neutral grounds, clean catch basins, and stay inside and off the streets, Landrieu said.

"We don't want to see anybody surfing the lake," Landrieu said, referring to the custom of some to head to the lakefront and watch storm surge slam against the seawall on Lake Pontchartrain.

Beginning at 6 p.m., underpasses and flood-prone areas will be barricaded to prevent residents from driving through deep standing water.

New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell said sandbagging locations will remain open at five fire stations.

987 Robert E. Lee Blvd.

2000 Martin Luther King Blvd.

4115 Woodland Ave.

2118 Elysian Fields Ave.

5403 Read Road

McConnell said residents should heed warnings and allow first-responders to focus on storm-related issues.

Related: List of closures, cancellations, and evacuations.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.