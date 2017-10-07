President Donald Trump said state will have 'all assistance' nee - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

President Donald Trump said state will have 'all assistance' needed

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials hurricane preparations. (FOX 8) Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials hurricane preparations. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans and Louisiana officials continue to discuss preparations for Hurricane Nate as it barrels towards the Gulf Coast. So far, the storm looks like it's headed east of the city.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said President Donald Trump assured him that Louisiana would have all of the assistance it needs after the storm hits.

Trump said the federal government is prepared for the response to any damage.

Meantime, power companies like Entergy and Cleco, are moving crews into place in case customers lose electricity. 

As of 10 a.m., the storm is expected to strike the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane.

Keep up with the latest track by downloading our apps: fox8live.com/apps

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly