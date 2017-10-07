Looking for football? Games have been moved to Bounce TV

Because of the coverage of Hurricane Nate, FOX 8 has moved today's football games our sister station, Bounce TV.

It's channel 8.2. Or find it on the following cable providers:

Cable One - 456

Charter Cable - 186

Comcast - 192

Cox - 115

Mediacom - 326

Vision Comm - 682

And you can watch on our Livestream link here - https://buff.ly/2yPcHna

The games are:

11 a.m. Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners

3 p.m. Mayland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes

7 p.m. Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks

