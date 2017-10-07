Looking for football? Games have been moved to Bounce TV - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Looking for football? Games have been moved to Bounce TV

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Because of the coverage of Hurricane Nate, FOX 8 has moved today's football games our sister station, Bounce TV.

It's channel 8.2. Or find it on the following cable providers:

  • Cable One - 456
  • Charter Cable - 186
  • Comcast - 192
  • Cox - 115
  • Mediacom - 326
  • Vision Comm - 682

And you can watch on our Livestream link here -  https://buff.ly/2yPcHna

The games are:

  • 11 a.m. Iowa State Cyclones at Oklahoma Sooners
  • 3 p.m. Mayland Terrapins at Ohio State Buckeyes
  • 7 p.m. Washington State Cougars at Oregon Ducks

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly