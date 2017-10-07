2 people rescued from sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.

Coast Guard watchstanders received notification just after 10 a.m. of two people aboard a 41-foot sailboat that experienced an engine failure while they were heading toward Oak Harbor Marina.

The Coast Guard directed the launch of a rescue boat crew at 10:16 a.m. The crew arrived on scene just after noon.

The boat crew brought the survivors aboard their vessel and anchored the sailboat. The survivors were then taken back to Oak Harbor and both were reported in stable condition.

The Coast Guard said during the height of the storm, rescue assistance may be unavailable.

"Boaters and citizens should heed storm warnings, take early action to stay safe, and protect themselves and their families," the Coast Guard said in a news release. "The public should continue to follow safety information provided by local, state and federal government agencies."

