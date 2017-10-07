2 people rescued from sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain

Live video from FOX 8 Live is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When FOX 8 Live is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.more>>
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.more>>
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.more>>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.more>>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.more>>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.more>>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.more>>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.more>>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.more>>