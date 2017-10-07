Airport remains open, prepares for Nate

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
School Closures All Plaquemines Parish schools Grand Isle Lafitte Nunez Community College University of Holy Crossmore>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.more>>
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.more>>
The Coast Guard rescued two people aboard a disabled sailboat in Lake Pontchartrain Saturday.more>>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.more>>
There is high water on Old Hwy 51 in the curve at Ruddock and on Peavine Road. High water signs and barricades in place.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.more>>
Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner's attorney staunchly denies.more>>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.more>>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.more>>
As Hurricane Nate picks up its pace, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards held a press conference to notify the public of the new timeline.more>>