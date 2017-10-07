Airport remains open, prepares for Nate

As Hurricane Nate approaches the Louisiana coastline Saturday, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport remains open for travelers and will remain open as long as airlines are arriving and departing, according to an airport spokesperson.

At a City of New Orleans afternoon news conference, Aviation Director Kevin Dolliole said the airport is communicating regularly with all of its tenants and airlines.

"I would note that the airlines have begun cancellations, so I would suggest if anyone is travelling over the next couple of days that they call their airline before coming to the airport," Dolliole said.

By late afternoon, it appeared there were more than a handful of cancellations for flights arriving and departing later this evening.

Dolliole assured the public that over the last few days the airport has been preparing its facilities to get through Hurricane Nate.

"Our central personnel have reported and will ride out (the storm) through the duration of the event," he said.

The North Terminal project on the airport grounds has been under construction, and Dolliole explained that site is secure and ready for the elements the storm will bring.

