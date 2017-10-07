LA SPCA to remain closed Sunday

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The Tigers travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators Saturday afternoon.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.more>>
Hurricane Nate is located about 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
Rick McMillen doesn't have a badge, but that didn't stop him from putting a led light on his dash, and pulling off on the side of the road to get drivers' attention.more>>
