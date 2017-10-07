LA SPCA to remain closed Sunday

Just as people are urged to remain indoors during Hurricane Nate, the Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets inside during the storm. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the inclement weather to take emergency calls.

The LA SPCA suggests if you notice an animal chained up or left outdoors, humane law enforcement officers want you to call 504-368-5191 ext. 100. The LA SPCA closed its facility in Algiers to the public at 3 p.m. Saturday and will remain closed Sunday.

However, staff will remain on site to care for nearly 500 animals currently under the care of the LA SPCA.

If your pet needs emergency animal care, a few hospitals will be open 24 hours a day:

Metairie Small Animal Hospital

MedVet New Orleans

Avenue Animal Wellness + Emergency

West Bank Emergency Pet Clinic

