1,300 National Guardsmen mobilized; 350 in Superdome

The Louisiana National Guard has mobilized approximately 1,300 soldiers ahead of Hurricane Nate to prepare for potential flooding and wind damage.

Of the 1,300 Guardsmen on duty, more than 350 are currently waiting out the hurricane in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The LANG has prepositioned Guardsmen, more than 70 high water vehicles and 45 boats in Calcasieu, Vermillion, Iberville, Terrebonne, St. John the Baptist, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Orleans, St. Tammany, Washington, Tangipahoa and East Baton Rouge parishes.

The LANG has prepositioned 60 buses in New Orleans and 40 buses south of Baton Rouge at the Gillis W. Long Center in St. Gabriel. Guardsmen are also helping to monitor the pump drainage system and have issued more than 26,000 sandbags.

Liaison officers are on duty in eight parishes.

"Louisiana’s Guardsmen are trained, ready and equipped to stand up at any moment to protect lives and property, maintain communications, and ensure the continuity of operations and government," said Deputy Public Affairs Officer CPT Rebekah Malone.

