Your Weather Authority: Looking for a Fall cold front

Nate is gone and now we are looking for a Fall cold front. Instead, it looks like it will stay warm with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a few showers on Sunday with a better chance on Monday. The rest of the week will be quiet with fairly low rain chances.

A weak cold front may lower temperatures a few degrees later in the week but it won't be that noticeable.

-David Bernard

