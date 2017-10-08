NOPD investigating fatal pedestrian accident in Algiers

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in Algiers early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Hudson Place.

According to investigators, it appears a woman was walking in the right westbound lane on Gen. Meyer near Hudson Pl. when a Honda Civic traveling in the same lane allegedly struck her.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who remained at the scene following the crash, was not injured.

Police are still investigating the incident. They have not said if there are any charges that will be brought up against the driver.

The identity of the pedestrian is currently being withheld. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

If anyone has any information about this crash, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster at (504) 658-6205.

