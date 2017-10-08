Gov. Edwards releases statement after Louisiana is spared by Nate

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.more>>
If you want a free pumpkin, head over to Pass Christian and grab one off the beach while they last.more>>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.more>>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.more>>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.more>>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.more>>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.more>>
The Mississippi Gaming Commission has given the all-clear for coast casinos to reopen, starting at 11:30am.more>>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.more>>
Advocates said that new electronic devices would regulate truckers' hours, which they believe would prevent them from getting into bad accidents.more>>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.more>>
Drivers are being asked to avoid Hwy. 90 while crews remove sand and debris from the beachfront highway. The sand beach is still closed to the public all across Harrison County.more>>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.more>>
As of 7:00 a.m. Sunday, roughly 28,000 customers from multiple utility companies are without power in South Mississippi.more>>