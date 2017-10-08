St. Bernard officials lift mandatory evacuation for parts of par - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

St. Bernard officials lift mandatory evacuation for parts of parish

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: St. Bernard Parish Source: St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, LA (WVUE) -

Officials in St. Bernard Parish announced, Sunday evening, that the mandatory evacuation put in place for parts of the parish, due to Hurricane Nate, has been lifted. 

The evacuation was put in place, Thursday, for residents who lived outside of the levee protection system. 

Nate made landfall Saturday night near the mouth of the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly