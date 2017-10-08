Nicondra: A few showers to start the week

After Nate being mostly uneventful on the west, we ended up with an even better day on Sunday as is often the case after a tropical system.

We will see the effects of a trailing band on Monday that could bring in a few sprinkles, but the real forecast focus is on when do we finally get a strong Fall cold front.

It doesn't look to be this week. We will stay warm with a mix of sun and clouds each day. A weak cold front late Tuesday into Wednesday may lower temperatures a few degrees, but the forecast remains above our long term averages on 82 for a high and 65 for a low at Armstrong International.

The end of the week will be mostly dry.

-Nicondra Norwood

