JPSO seeks pair wanted for Dollar Store armed robbery

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for two individuals wanted for an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store. The robbery took place Friday at the Hwy 90. location in Avondale.

Police say that the pair were inside the story, pretending to be customers, before one of the two pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register. The pair ran off with an unknown amount of cash. Surveillance cameras were able to capture images of the individuals.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

