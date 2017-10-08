JPSO seeks pair wanted for Dollar Store armed robbery

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for two individuals wanted for an armed robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store.more>>
After Nate being mostly uneventful on the west, we ended up with an even better day on Sunday as is often the case after a tropical system. We will see the effects of a trailing band on Monday that could bring in a few sprinkles, but the real forecast focus is on when do we finally get a strong Fall cold front.more>>
All of the Colts players stood for the anthem, but several 49ers players knelt.more>>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.more>>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.more>>
This was the break deputies needed to locate Lawrence. Dispatch was able to relay the GPS coordinates to deputes on the ground as well as Metro One.more>>
Two men died trying to save a father and his daughter struggling to get back to shore. According to the Carolina Beach Fire Department, Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton died at the scene after the father and her daughter were taken out of the water.more>>
