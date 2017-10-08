LSP: Mississippi man cited after driving off I-12, hitting parked cars, building in Slidell

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a car crash in Slidell where a driver, drove off of Interstate 12 westbound and struck three parked cars and a business.more>>
After an impact from Hurricane Nate as Category 1 storm you'd think Sunday morning there would be some Biloxi blues out on the beach, but the some folks in Biloxi say the storm moved through so quickly, they're feeling pretty lucky on the Gulf Coast.more>>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.more>>
