LSP: Mississippi man cited after driving off I-12, hitting parked cars, building in Slidell

Louisiana State Police are investigating a car crash in Slidell where a driver, drove off of Interstate 12 westbound and struck three parked cars and a business. Police and fire crews were called to the scene, Sunday at 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot of David's Bridal, in the 61000 block of Airport Road in Slidell.

According to police, the driver, identified as 41-year-old Eugene East of Moss Point, Ms., drove his SUV off of the interstate before crashing into the parked vehicles then the David Bridal's Building. Fire officials say that East had to be extricated from the vehicle. Nobody was in the parked vehicles that were hit and nobody inside the store was injured, according to a St. Tammany Parish Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire crews with assistance from Slidell City Public Works personnel contained fuel that was leaking from the SUV. East was brought to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say that East was cited for careless operation and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.