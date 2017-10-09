Your Weather Authority: Humid, warm, some storms around

A southerly flow today will keep the area humid and warm with some storms around. Highs will reach the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain.

Less rain is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but a stray shower can't be ruled out. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move across the area on Wednesday night with the effects being felt late Thursday and Friday. Don't expect a major cool down, but the humidity will be lower.

For the weekend, dry and sunny skies will stick around the area with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

With Nate in the rear view mirror, the tropics are fairly quiet. Tropical Depression 17 formed in the eastern Atlantic but poses no threat to land.

