Schools open Monday in Grand Isle, Lafitte

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An accident has closed the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.more>>
A 39-year-old man was shot in the leg.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.more>>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.more>>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.more>>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.more>>
The school district says requesting the removal of the Confederate flag vanity plates as a condition of maintaining a parking pass doesn’t violate free speech rights.more>>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.more>>
Dove has issued an apology after releasing a series of images that many are calling 'racist' in a Facebook ad.more>>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.more>>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods Sundaymore>>
