Schools open Monday in Grand Isle, Lafitte

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Schools in Grand Isle and Lafitte are open and classes will proceed as regularly scheduled, according to Elizabeth Branley, Communications Specialist for Jefferson Parish schools.

Officials had earlier announced schools would be closed Monday ahead of anticipated power loss and disruption from Hurricane Nate.

The hurricane caused far less damage than anticipated and officials decided to reverse the decision.

