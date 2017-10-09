One man shot Sunday night in Mid-City - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One man shot Sunday night in Mid-City

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

One man was shot Sunday night in Mid-City.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bienville Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 39-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No further information is currently available.

