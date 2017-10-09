Accident closes intersection at Cleary and Veterans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Accident closes intersection at Cleary and Veterans

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

An accident has closed the intersection of Cleary Avenue and Veterans Boulevard in Metairie.

Both east and westbound lanes are currently closed, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.

Also, a driver crashed through the Bryan Chevrolet dealership on Airline Drive Monday morning.

Police and emergency crews are at the scene.

