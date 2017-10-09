Tropical Storm Ophelia forms in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Depression 17 has strengthened and is now Tropical Storm Ophelia, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ophelia is currently over open water in the Atlantic Ocean about 860 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with higher gusts.

The storm is moving to the north-northeast at 5 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Ophelia is expected to turn toward the northeast later Monday.

A motion toward the east-northeast and east is forecast to occur later Monday night, followed by a turn toward the east-southeast on Tuesday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

