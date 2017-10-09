Orleans coroner identifies Judge Seeber Bridge crash victims

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified two men who died after the car they were riding in drove off the Judge Seeber Bridge and plunged into the Industrial Canal.

Brandon Fontenelle, 34, and Cody Sean Henritzy, 24 were killed Friday when the Jeep Cherokee they were riding in dropped 30 feet from the bridge into the canal.

The initial call came into the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Watchstanders just after 12:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard deployed by air and water-based rescue crews. Divers found the vehicle about an hour later.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.