Police: Man found shot to death behind dumpster

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Sauerkraut is one of the most underrated dishes in the South. Most southerners are reminded of the sour, bitter kraut they were served during their elementary school days, rather than the richly garnished sauerkraut of Alsace Lorraine, France. It is a classic and well worth the effort!more>>
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday night homicide that left one man dead.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.more>>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.more>>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.more>>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.more>>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.more>>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.more>>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.more>>
Quarterback Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again.more>>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.more>>
