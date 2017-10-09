Police: Man found shot to death behind dumpster

The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday night homicide that left one man dead.

Police say around 11:35 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Airline Highway. Upon arrival, deputies found 22-year-old Shane Chopin behind a garbage dumpster with several gunshot wounds to his body.

Emergency medical services attempted to provide aid, but he passed away at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS

