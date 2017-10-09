Tulane riding a two-game win streak

The first play from scrimmage, it became very apparent that Tulane would relish the early start time due to Hurricane Nate. One team firing on all cylinders, the other, just ready to evacuate the Crescent City.

"Fortunately we practice in the mornings. So our guys are used to getting up at 5:30 in the morning. We eat breakfast at six, meetings at seven. After they get taped, we have practice at 8:15. This game time was like period 20 for us at practice. I told the guys they can sleep in an extra half hour. Get you up at six instead of 5:30," said Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz.

"I didn't feel any difference in the game. We could've played at seven, we could've played at 3. We were ready to go," said defensive tackle Sean Wilson.

The score so lopsided, Wave fans left at halftime, cheering, not booing like so many years before.

"It's tough to be mentally tough every day. A lot of guys get challenged by that. They start fading away a little bit. We're trying to have an upper trajectory with our improvement every day. When you start doing that, you're start doing really good," said Fritz.

Two weeks ago Jonathan Banks delivered a win against Army. Saturday, he kept his precision by run and pass intact, with a little help from Dontrell Hilliard, who racked up four touchdowns.

"It's fun. At the same time I have to give thanks to my receivers and my o-line for doing a great job. Allowing me to get in the holes, creating the space to let me do what I do," said running back Dontrell Hilliard.

"I feel real happy today. I was able to move around a little better. Move around with confidence. Throw the ball with accuracy. I feel really better," said quarterback Jonathan Banks.

Don't say this too often, but the Wave own a win streak now, two in a row, and the confidence only continues to grow.

They ought to be excited by this.Tulsa has had their way with them the last 13 years. We played well today, we did a good job," said Fritz.

The road to six wins, which gives the Wave a bowl berth, hits Miami next week to take on Florida International. The week after, nationally ranked South Florida comes to Yulman.

