Anthony Davis scores 37 points in Pels preseason win

Anthony Davis racked up 37 points against the Bulls Sunday night, helping the Pelicans get their first win of the preseason, 108-95.

Davis went 22-of-23 from the free-throw line. DeMarcus Cousins also put up big numbers with 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Rajon Rondo missed the game with a sports hernia injury. The guard is seeing a specialist on Monday in Philadelphia.

