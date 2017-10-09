One in custody, one at large in two Slidell robberies

One suspect is in custody and another remains at large after two separate armed robberies at Slidell gas stations, according to initial St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.

Just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station on Brownswitch Road.

The cashier told police a suspect entered the store, implied she had a gun and demanded money.

The clerk handed cash to the suspect, who then fled the scene in a silver Acura.

Deputies quickly found the vehicle nearby and pulled the driver over.

Deputies found clothing and the stolen cash inside the vehicle, but a weapon was not found in the vehicle or on the suspect.

Angelica Mims, 26, of the 200 block of North Military Road in Slidell was arrested and booked on charges of armed robbery and resisting an officer.

The second robbery happened just after 9:30 p.m. at a gas station on Highway 11.

The cashier told police she was robbed at gunpoint by a man in a ski mask.

The suspect, described as a black male, fled with cash and is still at large.

He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Detective Jason Dammon at 985-726-7833.

