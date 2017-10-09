One in custody, one at large in two Slidell robberies

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Many national prognosticators opined this would be a down year for the SEC. After six weeks of college football, they might want to rethink that theory. Three SEC schools check into my top ten this week in Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn. The Tigers only loss is to undefeated Clemson on the road. One of the big movers in my poll this week is Michigan State. Go into "The Big House," and take down Michigan. Sparty shut down the Wolverines offense in brutal weather, and gets stat...more>>
Two Slidell gas stations were robbed Sunday nightmore>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.more>>
East Cleveland police have located the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was found walking alone wearing just a shirt Sunday morning.more>>
EPA chief says administration to roll back climate plan.more>>
The family’s car was targeted by what police believe was a random drive-by shooting.more>>
The man faces several charges, including disturbing the peace and destruction of property.more>>
Tropical Storm Ophelia formed in the Atlantic, but is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland.more>>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.more>>
Gov. Jerry Brown issued a state of emergency for wildfires that have destroyed tens of thousands of acres.more>>
The man has been ordered to make plans to leave in January.more>>
