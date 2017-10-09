Gillen AP Poll: SEC well represented in top ten

Many national prognosticators opined this would be a down year for the SEC. After six weeks of college football, they might want to rethink that theory. Three SEC schools check into my top ten this week in Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn. The Tigers only loss is to undefeated Clemson on the road.

One of the big movers in my poll this week is Michigan State. Go into "The Big House," and take down Michigan. Sparty shut down the Wolverines offense in brutal weather, and gets state bragging rights for 365 days.

The biggest drop in the poll, Florida, all the way out. The Gators have been very unimpressive in 2017, and LSU finally exposed it. Jim McElwain is officially on the hot seat, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron can get off for now.

