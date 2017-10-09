Coach O: 'I need to lead this team better'

A week ago LSU fans were asking for LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron to be fired after an embarrassing loss to Troy. A week later, the Tiger Nation has chilled out a little after LSU beat Florida in "The Swamp."

Coach Orgeron admitted in his weekly Monday presser the vibe is quite different on campus this week.

"We finally slept at night. It's a testament that we believed in each other last week, nobody blinked. I think the staff came together more last week than any week. Through adversity we became stronger. Our guys said we're not getting on this plane unless we win this game. For me, I need to lead this team better," said Orgeron."

LSU host No. 10 Auburn on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

