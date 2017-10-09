De La Salle moves up in Big 8 rankings

ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
Holy Cross produced the shocker of the football weekend, taking down No. 2 ranked Rummel in double overtime. The Tigers win off a jump pass, changed the landscape of our Big 8 rankings this week. 1. John Curtis (5-1) Patriots quarterback Collin Guggenheim racked up four touchdowns rushing in a 56-28 win over Jesuit. The only team standing in the Pats way of a Catholic League title, Rummel, they meet on October 27th. 2. De La Salle (5-0) The Cavaliers absolutely crushed Lusher on t...more>>
LSU has confirmed the passing of LSU and pro football legend Y.A. Tittle. He was 90 years old.more>>
Many national prognosticators opined this would be a down year for the SEC. After six weeks of college football, they might want to rethink that theory. Three SEC schools check into my top ten this week in Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn. The Tigers only loss is to undefeated Clemson on the road. One of the big movers in my poll this week is Michigan State. Go into "The Big House," and take down Michigan. Sparty shut down the Wolverines offense in brutal weather, and gets stat...more>>
