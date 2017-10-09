De La Salle moves up in Big 8 rankings

De La Salle moves up to No. 2 in our rankings. Source: Nola.com

Holy Cross produced the shocker of the football weekend, taking down No. 2 ranked Rummel in double overtime. The Tigers win off a jump pass, changed the landscape of our Big 8 rankings this week.

1. John Curtis (5-1)

Patriots quarterback Collin Guggenheim racked up four touchdowns rushing in a 56-28 win over Jesuit. The only team standing in the Pats way of a Catholic League title, Rummel, they meet on October 27th.

2. De La Salle (5-0)

The Cavaliers absolutely crushed Lusher on their homecoming, 64-0. Quarterback Julian Gums didn't even suit up for the game. Smart move, bigger battles ahead for DLS.

3. Covington (6-0)

The Lions beat rival St. Paul's 21-20, to keep their unblemished record intact. A Covington defense, and one of the best running backs in the state, Devin Brumfield, could make this squad dangerous come December.

4. Rummel (4-1)

A few days later, and I'm still in disbelief that Rummel lost to Holy Cross. I thought quarterback Chandler Fields and his offense were unstoppable, guess I was wrong.

5. Karr (5-1)

HUGE win for the Cougars over McDonogh 35. Karr's only loss this season is to undefeated De La Salle, so this group is still right on track for a repeat of a state title.

6. Easton (4-1)

QB Lance Legendre makes every Easton game a must-see. He accounted for 258 yards with two touchdowns in Thursday's district win over Belle Chasse. Expect more of the same in the coming weeks.

7. St. Augustine (5-1)

The Purple Knights will take on John Curtis in our FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week. They beat a tough McDonogh 35 squad, but then got rolled up by DLS, so still a lot of unknowns with St. Aug.

8. Lakeshore (6-0)

The Titans remain undefeated, but the schedule could get tougher in the weeks ahead. Road trips to Franklinton and Salmen, will be big test for Lakeshore and their high-powered offense.

