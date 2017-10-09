Canal Blvd. underpass construction expected to take a couple of - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Canal Blvd. underpass construction expected to take a couple of weeks

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Workers say repairs at the Canal Blvd underpass will be done soon. (FOX 8) Workers say repairs at the Canal Blvd underpass will be done soon. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Contractors are at the site of a massive leak near Lakeview last week, making repairs Monday.
Work is underway right now with the Canal Blvd. underpass after two 30-inch pipes were discovered broken last week

The Canal Blvd. underpass was partially closed last week when water rushed into the roadway, even flooding a couple of cars that couldn't make it out.

Late last week, crews were able to stop the flow of water and then Monday they began their construction.

The city said this construction work will take about two weeks and could cost about $150,000 to repair.

One lane is closed down. The city said that should be the only impact in traffic during the two weeks while this construction takes place. 

