Canal Blvd. underpass construction expected to take a couple of weeks

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Contractors are at the site of a massive leak near Lakeview last week, making repairs Monday.more>>
Many national prognosticators opined this would be a down year for the SEC. After six weeks of college football, they might want to rethink that theory. Three SEC schools check into my top ten this week in Alabama, Georgia, and Auburn. The Tigers only loss is to undefeated Clemson on the road. One of the big movers in my poll this week is Michigan State. Go into "The Big House," and take down Michigan. Sparty shut down the Wolverines offense in brutal weather, and gets stat...more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Strollers, shoes and cell phones abandoned in panic during the Las Vegas mass shooting are slowly making their way back to their owners.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Pence flew from Las Vegas to Indiana to attend Sunday's game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers. But he left abruptly because some of the players knelt during the national anthem.more>>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.more>>
A family outside of Atlanta has confirmed the body of a missing 15-day-old baby was found in the woods Sundaymore>>
A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of the night as punishment for not drinking her milk.more>>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.more>>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old from Richardson, TX.more>>
A Florida woman is facing animal cruelty charges after she was caught on surveillance camera kicking a small dog around an elevator at a condominium complex.more>>
