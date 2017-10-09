Holy Cross students arrested after melee on Bourbon St.

New Orleans police arrested Rhett Michael Weidenbacher and Christopher Collett, both 18, in connection with a battery incident that occurred Sunday morning at the intersection of Iberville and Bourbon streets.

At about 4:10 a.m., Eighth District officers were on patrol in the area when they were alerted by a passing motorist of a fight occurring at the intersection. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male subject on the ground and suffering from apparent head trauma to the face and back of his head.

Additional officers and EMS were called to the scene to assist.

Officers were made aware of a fight occurring near the same location. Officers learned that two males both reportedly with blood visible on their clothing had fled toward Canal St.

Police discovered Weidenbacher and Collett at the intersection of Canal and Dauphine streets. Officers placed both subjects in custody and transported them to the Eighth District station.

As the investigation into the incident progressed, detectives were able to positively identify Weidenbacher as the suspect who allegedly struck one of the victims multiple times with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground and strike his head on the cement street curb.

Detectives were also able to identify Collett as the perpetrator in the second reported fight, having allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a closed fist.

Both detained suspects complained of injuries sustained in the incident and were treated and released from an area hospital.

Weidenbacher and Collett were each arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on charges of second-degree battery and simple battery.

Weidenbacher played football for Holy Cross. They had just come off an overtime victory against Rummel in which Weidenbacher caught the winning pass.

