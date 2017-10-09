NOPD: Employee shoots at manager inside CBD business - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Employee shoots at manager inside CBD business

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police arrested a restaurant employee after he shot at his manager. No one was injured.

The shooting happened in the 100 blk. of Carondelet St. around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Witnesses say there was an argument that led to the shooting.

Police were called to the scene in the CBD and arrested the alleged shooter as he was walking out of the business.

There is no word on charges or the identity of the shooter.

