Hurricane Season 2017: Active, but winding down

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
Kym Wimberly's 10-yard touchdown reception put Holy Cross within a point of undefeated Rummel in double overtime.more>>
Nate serves as a reminder that while late season storms are rare along the northern Gulf coast, you can't let your guard down just yet. Thousands prepared as hurricane Nate formed in the southern Caribbean.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
A video has surfaced showing a Miami Dolphins football coach snorting what appears to be cocaine off of a table before a team meeting.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.more>>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.more>>
While her spoken English is spotty at best, 8-year-old Lourdes (Lila) Iputi’s rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” is about as perfect as perfect gets.more>>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.more>>
