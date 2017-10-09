Officers speak about saving family as hurricane closed in on Gulf Coast

The marine division of the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office was called into action Saturday as Hurricane Nate approached the Louisiana coast.

A family of four was in distress near Lake Maurepas and had to be rescued. The family's flat boat was experiencing engine trouble but the Marine division was there to help.

"Dad was worried because weather was getting bad and when the rain began picking up, he was scared. He had three small children on board," said Sgt Stephen Hefler with the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the launch was about four miles away from where the family broke down and they say they were glad they could be there to help.'

"The weather was bad, we just wanted to make sure we got there in a timely fashion so nothing happened to the children," said Hefler.

Deputies said whenever you go out on the water it is good to make sure your boat is in top operating condition, especially if a hurricane is approaching our way.

St. John Parish Sheriff Sergeant Elton Foret and Deputy Blane Rome assisted in the rescue.

The children are ages two, five and six. Everyone is okay.