Holy Cross recounts 2-point conversion to beat Rummel

Kym Wimberly's 10-yard touchdown reception put Holy Cross within a point of undefeated Rummel in double overtime.more>>
Kym Wimberly's 10-yard touchdown reception put Holy Cross within a point of undefeated Rummel in double overtime.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
Holy Cross produced the shocker of the football weekend, taking down No. 2 ranked Rummel in double overtime. The Tigers win off a jump pass, changed the landscape of our Big 8 rankings this week. 1. John Curtis (5-1) Patriots quarterback Collin Guggenheim racked up four touchdowns rushing in a 56-28 win over Jesuit. The only team standing in the Pats way of a Catholic League title, Rummel, they meet on October 27th. 2. De La Salle (5-0) The Cavaliers absolutely crushed Lusher on t...more>>
Holy Cross produced the shocker of the football weekend, taking down No. 2 ranked Rummel in double overtime. The Tigers win off a jump pass, changed the landscape of our Big 8 rankings this week. 1. John Curtis (5-1) Patriots quarterback Collin Guggenheim racked up four touchdowns rushing in a 56-28 win over Jesuit. The only team standing in the Pats way of a Catholic League title, Rummel, they meet on October 27th. 2. De La Salle (5-0) The Cavaliers absolutely crushed Lusher on t...more>>
LSU has confirmed the passing of LSU and pro football legend Y.A. Tittle. He was 90 years old.more>>
LSU has confirmed the passing of LSU and pro football legend Y.A. Tittle. He was 90 years old.more>>