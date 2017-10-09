Holy Cross recounts 2-point conversion to beat Rummel

Kym Wimberly's 10-yard touchdown reception put Holy Cross within a point of undefeated Rummel in double overtime. The Tigers faced a tough decision, go for the tie, or go for the win.

"Our coaches are smart. So whatever they say, I'm going to do. He said run the wildcat. Soon as he said run the wildcat, I already knew what play he was talking about. I said Rhett (Weidenbacher), I'm going to throw it up, and I want you to go get it," said Wimberly.

Holy Cross went for two, and it worked perfectly. A jump pass for the massive upset.

"We do it about twice a week. My offensive coordinator Vance Andry introduced it about four weeks ago, and I thought he was a little crazy at first for putting it in," said Holy Cross Head Coach Eric Rebaudo. "I said let's try it on our No. 1 defense. We did a goal line period against ourselves four weeks ago, and it worked, it worked like a charm."

"I had my doubts. But I knew if we ran it really fast, and I faked the run and threw it up there, I knew Rhett would make the play," said Wimberly.

The player on the receiving end of that two-point conversion, Rhett Weidenbacher, was not at practice today. He got in a fight Friday night in the French Quarter, and was arrested.

"At this time he will not be with us. We have no comment on the immediate circumstance of his situation," said Rebaudo.

