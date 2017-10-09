Coroner identifies victims who died after car went off bridge

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the two men who died last week after their car went off a bridge and into a canal.

The victims are 34-year-old Brandon Fontenelle and 24-year-old Cody Henritzy. We spoke with Henritzy's family.

Those who knew him best say he had a smile that could brighten anyone's day.

"He wanted to travel. He wanted kids. And now he can't do any of this. He loved animals, his dogs, all his cats," said Henritzy's cousin, Mariah Hazelwood.

But, the Chalmette High School grad was killed, along with his roommate, Brandon Fontenelle. The car they were in plunged into the Industrial Canal from the Judge Seeber Bridge. It's unclear who was behind the wheel at the time.

"I can't say who was driving," said Hazelwood.

A witness told our partners Nola.com/The Times-Picayune that the bridge was lifted when the car plunged over into the water. According to that witness, the driver exchanged words with a bridge worker before driving past a transportation truck and through a crossing arm that had flashing lights. The witness said the worker tried to stop the driver but the vehicle went over the edge.

Henritzy's cousin, who did not want to show her face says their family doesn't know what happened. But, she tells us Cody had just started a new job that day as a welder.

"He was smart. He was a wiz at computers. He was going to school to be a welder. He had certification. He was going to school for so many different things. He was brilliant," said Hazelwood.

Henritzy's family is devastated by Cody's death. They want him remembered as a smart man who was always smiling.

"Everyone knew Cody, everyone. Cody was an amazing person who could make anyone smile, always. He always had a smile on his face, no matter what happened, always," said Hazelwood.

Henritzy's family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for burial expenses. They say he deserves something as nice as his smile was. For more information on how you can help click here: https://www.gofundme.com/cody-sean-henritzy-739310517

