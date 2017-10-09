Lee Zurik and FOX 8 Investigative team wins Edward R. Murrow Award

Our FOX 8 Investigative Team was honored once again Monday night in New York.

Anchor and Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik accepted the Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Zurik won in the News Series category for his Investigative Team’s “Medical Waste Series”.

The series looked at the rising cost of prescription drugs and revealed insurance companies’ secretive practices of charging patients more for prescription drugs and then pocketing the difference.

A big congratulations to the entire Investigative Team.

