Holy Cross student-athlete faces second degree battery charge

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
A Holy Cross student, credited with the game-winning play, Friday, is now sitting behind bars. Police say the 18-year-old is charged with battery for knocking out a man on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning.more>>
The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified the two men who died last week after their car went off a bridge and into a canal. The victims are 34-year-old Brandon Fontenelle and 24-year-old Cody Henritzy. We spoke with Henritzy's family.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Firefighters are battling several wind-whipped fires that forced evacuations of rural neighborhoods in Northern California.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>
Radio host Delilah Rene said her son took his own life last week and she is taking a break from her nationally syndicated program to grieve.more>>
An East Feliciana Parish man died Monday morning after he was shot outside his home.more>>
