NOPD searching for missing man

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The humidity is high and there will be a few showers and storms around into the early evening hours.more>>
The humidity is high and there will be a few showers and storms around into the early evening hours.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.more>>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.more>>