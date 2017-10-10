NOPD searching for missing man

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man reported as missing from the Eighth District.

The daughter of Joseph Davis, 54, told police she last spoke with her father two weeks ago.

Davis is believed to be living underneath the bridge at Tulane Avenue and Claiborne Avenue.

Davis also suffers from various illnesses.

Anyone with information on Joseph Davis’ location can contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or 911.

