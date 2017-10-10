Your Weather Authority: Tropical feel will linger

A tropical feel will linger through mid-week at least. The humidity is high and there will be a few showers and storms around into the early evening hours.

The area will remain humid into Wednesday with some spotty showers.

A weak front will move through late Wednesday bringing some relief from the humidity, however, it will stay on the warm side for the middle of October.

After Wednesday, dry skies are expected through the weekend.

