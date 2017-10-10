New Orleans send relief supplies to Puerto Rico

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Clouet Street.more>>
The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Clouet Street.more>>
Relief supplies from New Orleans are on their way to Puerto Rico Tuesday.more>>
Relief supplies from New Orleans are on their way to Puerto Rico Tuesday.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
ESPN suspends Jemele Hill 2 weeks for breaking its social media rules after tweets about boycotting Cowboys, advertisers.more>>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.more>>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.more>>
It's been a father-daughter relationship nearly six decades in the making for Mindy Wilson and Mike Johnson. Mindy was given up for adoption after she was born in Colorado.more>>
It's been a father-daughter relationship nearly six decades in the making for Mindy Wilson and Mike Johnson. Mindy was given up for adoption after she was born in Colorado.more>>
The nation’s most sweeping anti-LGBT law, has gone into effect across Mississippi.more>>
The nation’s most sweeping anti-LGBT law, has gone into effect across Mississippi.more>>