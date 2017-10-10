New Orleans send relief supplies to Puerto Rico

Relief supplies from New Orleans are on their way to Puerto Rico Tuesday.

Senator Karen Carter Peterson is now on her way to Puerto Rico with a plane filled with supplies. But the flight won't come back empty.

Medical supplies and medicines, as well as the basics that people may need from hygiene products to comfort items, are heading to Puerto Rico.

The trip, organized by Carter Peterson, will head to an airport on the southern coast the island, where they will be met by hospital officials who will help unload the supplies and provide transportation.

After the supplies are delivered, the crew will pick up sick patients from the hospital to bring them stateside for more treatment.

“We began communicating with the hospital there and saw there was a need perhaps to bring patients back and their needs were far greater than our capacity,” said organizer Bill Hammack.

The use of the plane for the trip was donated local physician Eric George, who owns one of the larger airplanes New Orleans, Hammack said.

Carter Peterson is expected to stay in Puerto Rico after this flight to help with relief efforts.

The group is still looking for more volunteers to fly relief missions. There is a Mount Everest of need on the island, organizers said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.