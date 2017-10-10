One man shot in St. Claude neighborhood - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

One man shot in St. Claude neighborhood

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Google Maps)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the St. Claude neighborhood.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the 1800 block of Clouet Street.

Initial police reports indicate a man was shot in the leg.

No further details are currently available.

