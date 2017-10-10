NOPD seeks Uptown peeping tom suspect

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
New management is taking over East Jefferson Hospital, the board of directors announced Tuesday.more>>
New management is taking over East Jefferson Hospital, the board of directors announced Tuesday.more>>
Police found the two men wrestling each other on a sidewalk.more>>
Police found the two men wrestling each other on a sidewalk.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.more>>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.more>>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.more>>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.more>>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents’ adoption petition.more>>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.more>>
HB 1523 is part of a wave of religious exemption laws that are a backlash to the legalization of marriage equality. But even among its peers, HB 1523 stands out as extreme.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>
The murder trial of the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers is almost set to begin.more>>