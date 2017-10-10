NOPD seeks Uptown peeping tom suspect

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a man suspected in several peeping Tom incidents in the Second District.

The incidents happened between October 1 and October 9.

The suspect is described as a white male with blonde hair, standing about six feet with a thin build.

The man can be seen on surveillance video:

Anyone with information on these incidents or has information on the man in the photos and video is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.

