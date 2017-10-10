Saints trade Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints trade Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
All eyes will be on Adrian Peterson Sunday (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8) All eyes will be on Adrian Peterson Sunday (Source: Edwin Goode, FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans Saints have traded running back Adrian Peterson to the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional draft pick, according to a statement released by the team.

The trade comes after the Saints climbed back to .500 with a 20-0 shutout win over the Miami Dolphins in London England.

Peterson had an underwhelming four games in New Orleans. He finished with 27 carries for 81 yards.

