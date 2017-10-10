Two men arrested after French Quarter fight

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.
Peterson had an underwhelming four games in New Orleans. He finished with 27 carries for 81 yards. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.
New management is taking over East Jefferson Hospital, the board of directors announced Tuesday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.
Southwest's semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother's home, according to a YouCaring page.
Police say a 22-year-old Temple University student in town to celebrate her birthday drove her BMW into a Florida police officer and was fatally shot by another officer in Miami Beach.
Christopher Mirasolo pleaded guilty in 2009 to third-degree criminal sexual conduct against a 12-year-old girl, who is the child's mother. Mirasolo was 18 at the time.
According to the sheriff's office, her parents said they fed and changed her at 5 a.m. Saturday. They reported her missing at 10 a.m. She was found dead the next day.
A Texas Tech police officer has been shot and killed at Texas Tech Police Headquarters. It happened around 7:45 p.m. Monday at the Texas Tech Police building.
The 11-year-old and her two younger siblings had been waiting for two years for a judge to approve their foster parents' adoption petition.
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.
