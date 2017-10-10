Two men arrested after French Quarter fight

Two men were arrested Monday in connection with a French Quarter aggravated battery.

New Orleans police arrested Jihad Jamhour, 36, and Eric Terry, 43, in connection with the incident that occurred in the 100 block of Carondelet Street.

Around 5 p.m., NOPD and Louisiana State Police responded to a call reporting shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, police saw two men – later identified as Jamhour and Terry – wrestling each other on the sidewalk near Gallier’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar.

Jamhour told police that Terry had a gun and had shot at him. Police restrained Terry and saw what appeared to be a black handgun in Terry’s rear pants pocket.

Police secured the weapon and placed Terry in custody.

Jamhour told detectives that between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., he was working at the restaurant’s bar when Terry arrived for work showing visible signs of intoxication.

Jamhour told police that after informing Terry of the general manager’s decision to send Terry home, an argument ensued.

The altercation then became physical, with both men falling to the ground.

Terry then reportedly reached into his waistband and produced a black handgun and allegedly fired a single shot at Jamhour, who had hidden behind a pole for cover.

Terry then fled the restaurant onto Carondelet Street with Jamhour in pursuit. He then tackled before seeing a marked NOPD unit and reporting the incident.

Terry was arrested for aggravated assault, illegal use of a weapon, illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property. He was treated and released from an area hospital before being booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.

Jamhour was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of simple battery.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

