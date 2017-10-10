East Jefferson Hospital announces new management

New management is taking over East Jefferson Hospital, the board of directors announced Tuesday.

“After being contacted by a number of healthcare providers, the Board of Directors of East Jefferson General Hospital has accepted a Letter of Intent to lease the publicly-owned community hospital to University Healthcare System, L.C. – a partnership between HCA Healthcare and Tulane University,” leaders said in a news release.

The parties will enter into a period of “due diligence,” with a definitive lease agreement expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018.

A vote for final approval of the lease is required by the Jefferson Parish Council.

"This is our first step in securing the long-term legacy of East Jefferson General Hospital. We are ensuring that our history of clinical excellence, as well as patient choice in healthcare, remains intact,” stated W. Henry Shane, Jr., chairman of the East Jefferson General Hospital Board of Directors.

East Jefferson General Hospital opened in 1971 as a 250-bed facility with almost 250 physicians. It is a publicly owned, not for profit community hospital.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.