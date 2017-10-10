Metairie Bank on Jefferson Hwy. robbed - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Metairie Bank on Jefferson Hwy. robbed

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
(Source: JPSO) (Source: JPSO)
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

Someone robbed a bank in Metairie on Tuesday, according to detectives.

It happened shortly after noon in the 3600 block of Jefferson Hwy. at Metairie Bank.

Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies said no one was injured during the robbery.

Officers did not say if the perpetrator was armed.

