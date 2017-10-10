Sal Federico, founder of Ecole Classique, passes away at 93

The founder of Ecole Classique in Metairie passed away Sunday morning, the school said in a message to parents and faculty.

Sal Federico was 93.

“While we are upset by his passing, we are happy to know that he went peacefully and that he is now with Mrs. Federico and in a better place,” the letter said.

Federico founded the school 61 years ago. He was still a teacher when he passed away.

“Mr. Federico loved all of his students and wanted nothing more than for all of them to succeed.”

Services for Federico have been set up for Friday. School has been canceled that day.

His Visitation will be held at Lake Lawn cemetery on Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with mass following shortly after. It is located at 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans 70124

