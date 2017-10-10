NOFD rescues family pet from house fire

The New Orleans Fire Department rescued a dog Tuesday afternoon from a house fire on N. Roman Street.

Around 12:30 p.m. the NOFD received a 911 call reporting a fire at 1519 N. Roman St.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of the one-story, single family occupied dwelling finding fire already through the roof of the rear of the home.

Firefighters were notified that there was a pet still located inside. At that time a primary search was conducted and firefighters were able to emerge with a dog that was trapped in the residence.

The fire threatened another home to the right of the fire building. Fortunately firefighters were able to quickly gain the upper hand on the blaze and confine it to the initial fire building.

Seven NOFD units carrying seventeen Fire Operations personnel were able to bring this incident under control at 1:42 p.m.

One dog was rescued and no injuries were reported at this fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

