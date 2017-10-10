After Further Review: Easy call for Saints on Peterson trade

It had to happen. Adrian Peterson is a Hall of Fame player. There’s no denying that. That doesn’t mean he was a great fit for the New Orleans Saints. Four games in black and gold were all both sides needed to see to prove that.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.more>>
Peterson had an underwhelming four games in New Orleans. He finished with 27 carries for 81 yards. Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.more>>
This will be the first time in school history that the Gators will stray from their signature orange and blue look.more>>
Kym Wimberly's 10-yard touchdown reception put Holy Cross within a point of undefeated Rummel in double overtime.more>>
