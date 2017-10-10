Attorney for Holy Cross student says his client is victim of possible hate crime

The Louisiana SPCA urges residents to bring pets indoors during Hurricane Nate. Humane law enforcement officers will be on standby during the storm to take emergency calls.more>>
There are some cancellations due to weather, and airport officials urge travelers to check first with airlines before heading to the airport.
An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft penetrated the center of Nate and reported hurricane-force winds late Friday night.more>>
“When we heard the news last night, you could have picked everybody’s jaw off the floor,” says Al Werger. People who live in the 2600 block of 1st street are still in shock about a home invasion that unfolded Monday morning.more>>
It's felt a whole lot like a typical muggy summer the last few days except we should be starting to feel like fall.more>>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a letter to teams Tuesday that national anthem protests threaten to "erode the unifying power of our game" and divide players from fans.more>>
Southwest’s semi-annual, three-day-sale is offering nonrefundable round-trip flights for under $100 on its shortest routes.more>>
The head-on crash occurred just a mile from the mother’s home, according to a YouCaring page.more>>
Experts say it is extremely unusual to have so few clues more than a week after a mass shooting.more>>
A relentless storm of wildfires in Northern California are ravaging wineries, rural towns, and whole suburban neighborhoods.more>>
The man accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech Police Officer on the evening of Monday, October 9, 2017 has been charged with capital murder of a peace officer and is being held on a $5 million bond at the Lubbock County Detention Center. The officer has been identified as Floyd East, Jr.more>>
A 27-year-old man from Alexandria has been arrested for allegedly raping an elderly patient at the hospital where he was employed.more>>
The trial of Quinton Tellis, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Jessica Chambers in 2014, is set to begin Tuesday.more>>
Texas Tech will be holding a memorial service Tuesday night in honor of fallen TTU police officer Floyd East, Jr. The service will be held at 6 p.m. in Memorial Circle.more>>
B5 Motors in Gilbert is giving away a free truck to a veteran who saved dozens of lives during the terrifying Las Vegas Shooting last Sunday.more>>
